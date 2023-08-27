Muscat: Oman Debate Centre (ODC), in cooperation with the Qatar Debate Centre (QDC), has recently announced the setting up of the first of its-kind academy in Oman known as Durba Academy.

The national-level academy aims to train qualified Omani debaters, and debate arbitrators, to be certified trainers in debating. The registration process of the academy has already begun though the programme is expected to be launched by the end of the year.

More than 200 Omanis have applied to join the academy so far, but only 40 would be selected according to a top official of the ODC.

In her remarks to Times of Oman, Yaqeen Al Sinani, technical coordinator at the academy, said: “Oman Debate Centre received many applications from different groups of the community. These included lecturers, graduates, high school students, and university students, which reflect the eagerness the community has toward debate activities.”

The 40 shortlisted candidates will go through a selection test to examine their knowledge in debate and training. The top 20 candidates will then go through an interview, the final stage of the selection with only 15 to be finally inducted in the academy.

Al Sinani said, “Oman Debate Centre seeks to empower youth in the field of debating that will make them more competent, confident and critical thinkers.”

Zwinah Al Mazani, one of the 40 candidates, said, “I believe that debate is an important field for personality shaping and critical thinking. I want to spread debating culture with a wider range but with a better knowledge of debate so that I can better contribute to other people’s knowledge”

The training at Durba Academy will last for two years. Al Sinani said, “The selected 15 candidates will receive intensive training for two years. The training venues will be in Oman for one year and the remaining session will be held abroad according to the training requirement.”

The 15 candidates of the Durba Academy will include men and women certified trainers who will be prepared then to join, enrich, and support the Oman Debate Centre.

