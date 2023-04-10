Doha - Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has launched the Expertise Catalog, an online platform that provides media partners and stakeholders access to HBKU\'s wealth of research expertise in a wide array of subject areas.

The HBKU Expertise Catalog is designed to offer a professional, seamless, and agile approach toward sustainable and diversified collaboration in eight crucial fields that cater to local and global market demands. These areas consist of energy, water and environment, health and life sciences, humanities and social sciences, innovation and entrepreneurship, Islamic studies, and law and policy, with over 150 specialized sub-areas included in the Catalog.

This unique system will allow visitors to filter their search within these expertise areas by selecting required categories, sub-categories, or via a basic search bar. Visitors can filter their search by selecting the \'expertise area\', \'sub-area of expertise\', and/or \'expert name\'.

The platform can be accessed at any time and connect directly with our experts to collaborate on engagement opportunities, including research projects, seminars, consultancy, online education platforms, and more.

With the release of the Expertise Catalog, HBKU is a national resource of knowledge, serving government, industry, and society in Qatar by leveraging synergies with partners and other organizations.

