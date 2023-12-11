Doha, Qatar: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) and MEEZA have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the areas of education, scientific research, and community development.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, and Mohsin Nasser Al Marri, MEEZA acting chief executive officer.

Under the MoU, the two parties will cooperate in several areas, including internship and employment opportunities for CMU-Q students, and education and training for MEEZA’s executive leadership.

“We are excited to collaborate with MEEZA to advance education, research, and community development in Qatar,” said Dean Trick. “This MoU will strengthen our partnership and provide new opportunities for our students to make significant contributions to Qatar’s growth and prosperity.”

“We are delighted to partner with Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar,” said Al Marri. “This MoU will provide us with access to world-class expertise and resources that will help us achieve our goals of innovation and excellence.”

MEEZA QSTP- LLC (Public) is an established end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider based in Qatar. MEEZA’s offerings include managed IT services, data center services, cloud services and IT security services.

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems.

