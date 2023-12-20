American University of Sharjah (AUS) signed a partnership agreement with Beta Information Technology to provide new opportunities in IT-related fields to the students of AUS's College of Engineering (CEN).

The agreement between AUS and Beta Information Technology is part of the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba (Elite) Programme. It opens doors to practical training and internship opportunities in vital IT sectors, designed to fulfil their graduation requirements.

This strategic approach aims to arm students with the skills and insights needed to navigate the global workplace confidently. Furthermore, the collaboration promises to blend academic rigor with industry expertise through joint supervision of capstone and research projects.

Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering, said, “Our collaboration with Beta Information Technology will offer our students an opportunity to engage directly with leading industry professionals. This aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives of community involvement, student-focused education, and cutting-edge research and innovation, in line with the UAE's vision for technological advancement.”

Mamoun Daour, UAE Country Manager at Beta Information Technology, added, “Signing this agreement opens enormous opportunities for AUS interns to benefit from Beta Information Technology’s Interns of the Future program. Beta Information Technology’s internship aims to help students explore advanced technologies that are shaping the industry today. It also helps students develop the minimum set of soft and interpersonal skills needed for graduates' employability and to advance in their careers. We are impressed with the AUS students' knowledge, technical background and ability to engage smoothly in the workspace.”

CEN has been actively broadening its industrial outreach and enriching learning student experiences within the framework of the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Program, which establishes industry partnership collaborations in the areas of research, development, training programmes, internships, exchange of information and personnel, joint supervision of students’ capstone projects and field trip visits.