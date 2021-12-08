DUBAI- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, chaired the Council’s 67th meeting, which was held online.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, attended the meeting.

Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, attended the meeting along with board members Dawood Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium; Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company; Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority.

The meeting discussed several topics, including the planning stage for the Supreme Council’s Resolution regarding Dubai achieving carbon neutrality (zero-carbon emissions) by 2050.

The meeting also discussed the implementation stage for Resolution number (6) of 2021 issued by the Executive Council of Dubai to regulate district cooling services in Dubai.

The Resolution aims to develop a legislative framework for cooling services in Dubai to increase their efficiency and the activities related to generating, distributing, and selling cooling capacity, as well as issuing permits and complaints management.

RTA presented its plan to achieve zero carbon emissions in its fleet by 2050. The strategy was developed in line with the vision of the wise leadership to make Dubai a leading city in sustainable development. The strategy includes goals and implementation mechanisms. These include increasing the number of electric and hybrid vehicles, efficiency of facilities, road lighting, waste reduction, as well as retrofitting RTA’s buildings.

Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading discussed the regulatory framework for building fixed and mobile fuel retail stations.

"The meeting reviewed the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy’s in-depth study on how the Emirate of Dubai can achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 through a clear strategy and roadmap to implement the strategy using the latest technologies in this regard. This is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance sustainable development and increase the share of clean and renewable energy sources," Al Tayer said.

"During the meeting, we were also briefed by the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading. Through this Committee, we aim to set the regulatory framework, strategies, and legislation to regulate business practices and implement the highest international safety and security standards," Al Tayer added.

"Dubai has achieved a significant reduction in carbon emissions by 22 percent in 2019. This reflects the efforts made by our strategic partners to support the green economy of Dubai," Al Muhairbi said.

The Supreme Council has started evaluating carbon emissions for the next ten years, with the participation of the concerned authorities in Dubai, to outline the necessary measures to limit the increase in emissions and then build a roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality goals by 2050.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2021.