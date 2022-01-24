Dubai Land Department (DLD) has signed MoUs with three companies specialised in providing smart and advanced real estate solutions: Bayut, DXBinteract.com, and Property Finder.

These are aimed at providing Dubai’s real estate market with the best solutions that rely on data and interactive reports, which contributes to enhancing the digital transformation trends witnessed by Dubai’s real estate sector as well as supports DLD’s vision of positioning Dubai as the world's premier real estate destination and a byword for innovation, trust, and happiness.

Through the MoUs, the three companies will provide qualitative, private and interactive data on real estate prices by region, and according to real estate construction, including the regional buying and selling prices, and the changing data that takes place in the real estate market during price changes, among others, depending on the stage it is going through.

On the key deals, Director General Sultan Butti bin Mejren said: "DLD is firmly committed to Dubai's real estate market transparently and providing the most effective smart and advanced real estate solutions, which contributes to raising the level of trust among investors and customers."

"These MoUs are part of our strategic goal and journey aimed at consolidating the emirate's position on the global real estate market," he stated.

They also contribute to building the best economy in the world, in line with the Year of the 50th charter recently announced by the wise leadership for the next 50 years, he added.

Real Estate Promotion Investment and Management Sector CEO Majida Ali Rashid said: "DLD seeks to permanently and continuously develop the services it provides in the interest of local and foreign investors. Through these partnership agreements, we will provide customers with a secure real estate environment and accurate and reliable data."

"This will contribute to enabling them to keep track of changes in the real estate market according to the map and follow up on price changes immediately, which would support our futuristic directions and strategic vision by providing real estate services with complete professionalism and transparency in information, systems, data and procedures," she added.

Bayut & dubizzle CEO Haider Ali Khan said: "We believe that such collaborative partnerships play a vital role in achieving national objectives and creating a better environment for all stakeholders."

"We hope this partnership will provide property seekers across the UAE a more informed browsing experience and more elevated standards when searching online," he noted.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of Oratec, the developer of DXBinteract.com, said: "We are pleased to sign this agreement with DLD to provide an interactive environment for the first time in the Dubai real estate market through DXBinteract.com."

"DLD can also view profiles of these real estate investors whether local or international to gauge interest in Dubai’s real estate sector," he added.

Property Finder’s Founder and CEO Michael Lahyani said: "We believe this partnership will further advance the property market in Dubai and increase transparency."

