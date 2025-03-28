Arab Finance: The US dollar rate against the Egyptian recorded EGP 50.52 for buying and EGP 50.62 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) on Thursday at 2:59 pm.

At Banque Misr, the exchange rate also traded at EGP 50.52 for purchasing and EGP 50.62 for selling at 1:25 am.

Likewise, the USD recorded EGP 50.52 for buying and EGP 50.62 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

