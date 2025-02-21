Riyadh – The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, approved launching the Saudi Riyal symbol on 20 February 2025.

The Riyal symbol marks a historic move that will reinforce the Saudi currency's identity, according to an official statement by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

The implementation of the new symbol will be gradual for financial and commercial transactions, with coordination across all relevant entities.

The Governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), Ayman Al Sayari, extended his profound appreciation to Al Saud as well as Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for launching the Saudi Riyal symbol.

Al Sayari noted that this decision reinforces Saudi Arabia's financial identity, locally, regionally, and internationally.

He added that this initiative aims to promote the national identity and cultural belonging, highlight the role of the national currency, and showcase the Kingdom among major global economies and G20 members.

In addition, the initiative signifies the increasingly important role of the national currency in the global financial ecosystem.

Al Sayari acknowledged the collaborative efforts that have facilitated this achievement, extending his appreciation to all contributing entities involved in the symbol's development project led by SAMA, including the Ministry of Culture; the Ministry of Media; and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization.

The Saudi Riyal symbol, developed to the highest technical standards, embodies the Kingdom's rich cultural heritage, carrying the name of our national currency Riyal in a design derived from Arabic calligraphy.

The symbol will streamline the representation of the Saudi Riyal in local, regional, and international contexts, making it suitable for use in referring to the Saudi Riyal in all financial and commercial transactions.

As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 agenda, the launch of the symbol solidifies the importance of the Kingdom's financial system and its increasing role regionally and internationally.

