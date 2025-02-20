RIYADH — The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has officially approved the Saudi riyal symbol, marking a milestone that strengthens the identity of the Kingdom’s national currency.

Governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), Ayman Al-Sayari, expressed his profound appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for their leadership in launching the symbol.

He emphasized that this decision will enhance Saudi Arabia’s financial identity on local, regional, and international levels.

Al-Sayari noted that the implementation of the riyal symbol will be introduced gradually across financial and commercial transactions in coordination with relevant entities.

He highlighted that the initiative is designed to promote national identity, strengthen cultural belonging, and position the Saudi riyal prominently among major global currencies, particularly within the G20 economic framework.

The Governor extended his gratitude to all entities that contributed to the development of the symbol, including the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Media, and the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization.

Developed to the highest technical standards, the Saudi riyal symbol reflects the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage, featuring a design derived from Arabic calligraphy.

The symbol is expected to streamline the representation of the Saudi riyal in financial and commercial transactions both domestically and internationally.

