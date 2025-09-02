The government of Oman has issued a new round of treasury bills worth OMR 8 million ($20.8 million) to boost liquidity.



The short-term financial instruments offer an average yield of 4.2%, the state-owned Oman News Agency said on Monday. The average discount rate is 4.19%.



The proceeds of the bills, which have a maturity period of 91 days, will be used to finance the government's recurrent expenditures.



The issuance is managed by the Central Bank of Oman.



