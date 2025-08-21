Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 80 billion through two issues on Thursday, 21 August.

The first tranche was valued at EGP 35 billion and will mature in 182 days on 24 February 2026, according to official data.

Holding a tenor of 364 days until 25 August 2026, the second offering stood at EGP 45 billion.

Earlier on 17 August, the CBE issued T-bills at a total value of EGP 55 billion through two auctions.

