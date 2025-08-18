Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 55 billion through two tranches on Sunday, 17 August.

The first auction was valued at EGP 20 billion and will mature in 91 days on 18 November 2025, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the second tranche stood at EGP 35 billion, carrying a maturity period of 273 days until 19 May 2026.

On 14 August, the CBE unveiled T-bills at a total value of EGP 90 billion through two issues.

