Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned treasury bills (T-bills) at an aggregated value of EGP 50 billion in two tranches on Thursday, 14 November 2024.

The first issue was valued at EGP 40 billion, holding a tenor of 182 days until 20 May 2025, according to official data.

The second offering stood at EGP 10 billion, carrying a 364-day maturity period until 18 November next year.

Earlier this week, on 10 November, the CBE unveiled T-bills at a value of EGP 50 billion through two issues.

