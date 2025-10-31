Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco and Algeria's Sonatrach have cut official selling prices for liquefied petroleum gas in November by 3.2% to 4.0% due to rising global supply and weaker oil prices, traders said.

Saudi Aramco's November OSP decreased by $20 per metric ton to $475 per ton for propane and by $15 per ton to $460 per ton for butane.

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points. LPG is mainly used as fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach decreased its November OSP for propane by $15 per ton to $455 and left butane at $465 a ton .

Aramco's OSPs are used as a reference for contracts to supply LPG from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.

Sonatrach's OSPs are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean and Black Sea region, including Turkey.

