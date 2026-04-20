Gold prices fell on Monday owing to a stronger U.S. dollar and ‌renewed inflation fears after another closure of the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices higher.

Spot gold ​was down 0.8% at $4,790.59 per ounce, as of 1103 GMT, after hitting its lowest since April ​13 earlier ​in the session.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell 1.4% to $4,811.

"Oil's surge after the weekend's chaotic events surrounding the Strait of Hormuz ensure that inflation risks ⁠remain palpable, offsetting gold's allure as a safe-haven asset. The precious metal has taken a backseat to the dollar's role as the preferred safe haven throughout the conflict so far," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Bybit.

"Barring meaningful and sustained de-escalations in the ongoing ​conflict, spot ‌gold is expected ⁠to keep treading ⁠water in these sub-$5,000 levels."

The U.S. said on Sunday that it had took over an Iranian cargo ​ship that tried to break through its blockade while ‌Iran said it would retaliate, heightening fears of a ⁠resumption of hostilities.

Oil prices jumped around 5% on fears that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran could collapse and traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained largely halted.

The dollar index strengthened, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields gained, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Although gold is considered an inflation hedge and a safe haven during geopolitical and economic uncertainty, rising energy costs stemming from the war in Iran have stoked inflation concerns and pushed ‌the yellow metal lower on expectations of monetary tightening by the ⁠U.S. Federal Reserve.

"Nonetheless, gold retains the ability to extend ​its recent rebound as structural demand drivers persist. Central bank buying, de-dollarisation and currency debasement trends may have faded but remain alive and can support bullion," said Nikos Tzabouras, senior market analyst ​at Jefferies-owned ‌Tradu.com.

Among other metals, spot silver lost 2.1% to $79.07 per ounce, platinum ⁠fell 1.7% to $2,066.90, and palladium was ​down 1.6% at $1,533.64.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)