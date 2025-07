HSBC has raised its 2025 average gold price forecast to $3,215 per ounce from $3,015 an ounce previously, the bank said in a note on Tuesday, while also raising its 2026 price forecast to $3,125 an ounce from $2,915.

The bank added that it sees year-end gold prices of $3,175 an ounce in 2025 and $3,025 an ounce in 2026.

