Gold prices in Egypt witnessed a rise on Thursday, with the 24-karat going up by 5.75% to EGP 4,405.75 per gram for buying and EGP 4,434.25 for selling, as per data from iSagha on January 30th.

The 22-karat gold recorded EGP 4,038.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,064.75 for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold registered EGP 3,880 per gram for selling and EGP 3,855 for buying.

The price of 18-karat gold hit EGP 3,325.75 per gram for selling and EGP 3,304.25 for buying.

The gold pound registered EGP 30,840 for purchasing and EGP 31,040 for selling.

Meanwhile, gold ounce’s price stood at $2,778.12 for buying and $2,778.39 for selling, down 0.25%

Earlier this month, global gold prices hiked to their highest intraday level since October 2024, as US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats stimulated demand for safe-haven assets.

