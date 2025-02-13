Gold prices in Egypt rose on Wednesday, with the 24-karat up by 11.5% to EGP 4,617.25 per gram for buying and EGP 4,645.75 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price went up by 10.5% to EGP 4,232.5 per gram for buying and EGP 4,258.5 for selling.

The price of 21-karat gold jumped by 10% to EGP 4,040 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,065 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price climbed by 8.5% to EGP 3,462.75 per gram for buying and EGP 3,484.25 for selling.

Likewise, the gold pound surged by 80% to EGP 32,320 for buying and EGP 32,520 for selling.

On the other hand, the gold ounce’s price went down by 0.5%, hitting $2,884.15 for buying and $2,884.42 for selling.

