Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt fell on Monday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 4,674.25 per gram for buying and EGP 4,697.25 for selling, iSagha’s data revealed.

The 22-karat gold price recorded EGP 4,284.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,305.75 for selling.

The 21-karat gold also dropped to EGP 4,090 per gram for buying and EGP 4,110 for selling.

Likewise, the 18-karat gold fell to EGP 3,505.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,522.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price registered EGP 32,720 for buying and EGP 32,880 for selling.

Finally, the gold ounce price stood at $2,899.4 for purchasing and $2,899.69 for selling.

