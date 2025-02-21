Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market rose by 2.03 percent during the current week, reaching USD 2942.71000 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).



The data showed that the price of gold rose from USD 2884.01000 per ounce recorded last Sunday.



The data also showed changes in other precious metals on a weekly basis. Silver prices rose by 2.18 percent to USD 32.87000 per ounce, up from USD 32.16960 recorded on Sunday, while platinum prices fell by 0.37 percent to USD 980.35000 per ounce, compared to USD 984.05000 per ounce at the beginning of the week.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

