Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market declined by 0.40 percent over the past week, reaching USD 3,986.49 per ounce, according to data released by Qatar National Bank (QNB).



QNB data showed that the price of gold decreased from USD 4,002.78 recorded last Sunday.



As for other precious metals, silver fell by 1.02 percent on a weekly basis to reach USD 48.20 per ounce, down from USD 48.70 at the start of the week. Platinum declined by 0.82 percent, reaching USD 1,563.02 per ounce, compared to USD 1,576.10 at the beginning of the week.

