Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday, driven by safe-haven demand amid escalating tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while investors awaited remarks from Federal Reserve policymakers on the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,657.41 per ounce, as of 0238 GMT, hitting its highest since Nov. 11.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,660.00.

"The escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine and subsequent fears of a broader regional conflict that involves increasing threats of nuclear weapons are pushing up (gold) prices," said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Ukraine fired a series of British Storm Shadow cruise missiles into Russia on Wednesday, marking the latest use of Western weapons on Russian targets, just a day after firing U.S. missiles.

Meanwhile, the United States vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, adding to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Gold's appeal is bolstered by geopolitical tensions, economic risks and a low interest rate environment.

The U.S. dollar dropped over 0.1% on Thursday, making gold more affordable for international buyers.

Meanwhile, investors will monitor remarks from several Fed officials later in the day, while keeping an eye on initial U.S. jobless claims data, due at 1330 GMT.

Markets see a 56% chance of a 25-basis-point U.S. rate cut in December, per the CME Fedwatch tool.

A potential December rate reduction could be a headwind for gold, but the long-term outlook for the metal remains bullish, Capital.com's Rodda said.

Two Fed governors offered contrasting perspectives on U.S. monetary policy on Wednesday, with one raising concerns about stubborn inflation, while the other remained optimistic about continued progress in reducing price pressures.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.36% to 875.39 tonnes on Wednesday.

On Thursday, spot silver gained 0.8% to $31.11 per ounce, platinum added 0.4% to $965.30 and palladium advanced 0.7% to $1,027.84. (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sonia Cheema)