Gold prices scaled a record peak on Friday as concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh tariff plans ignited fears of a global trade war, driving a rush towards the safe-haven allure of the precious metal.

Spot gold climbed 0.6% to $3,073.79 an ounce, as of 0230 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,077.44 earlier in the session. Bullion is up 1.7% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $3,083.60.

"Gold has the wind at its back at the moment. U.S. trade policy, U.S. fiscal policy, geopolitics, and a growth slowdown - everything is blowing in gold's direction," Capital.com's financial market analyst Kyle Rodda said, adding that $3,100/oz is the next big milestone for prices.

Uncertainty surrounding tariffs, potential for interest rate cuts, geopolitical conflicts and central bank buying have all played a role in fueling gold's surge in 2025.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday he would respond with unspecified trade actions if Trump imposes new auto tariffs that have expanded a global trade war and hammered stocks.

All eyes are also on the reciprocal tariffs that Trump is set to implement on April 2, which could stoke inflation, dampen economic growth, and escalate trade disputes.

"We continue to hold a bullish outlook towards gold prices, with gold continuing to benefit from U.S. policy uncertainty, trade tensions, military conflicts around the world, inflation worries and macro uncertainty," BMI analysts said in a note.

Gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against economic and political uncertainty and often thrives in a low-interest rate environment.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin asserted that the Fed's current "moderately restrictive" monetary policy is appropriate, given high levels of uncertainty and rapid policy changes in the U.S. government.

The market awaits the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures data due later in the day, which could influence expectations for rate cuts this year, following the Fed's recent decision to hold its benchmark rate steady.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $34.31 an ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $988.45, and palladium firmed 0.1% to $976.5.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)