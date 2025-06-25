Egypt's state grains buyer, one of the world's largest wheat importers, has purchased several hundred thousand metric tons of wheat in the past weeks for delivery in July and August, traders and sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The exact volume of the purchases was still unclear, but all sources referred to several hundred thousand tons. Egypt's wheat purchases had fallen sharply in the first half of this year after hefty shipments in the second half of 2024.

One said the sale was for between 300,000 and 400,000 tons, another that a state-owned company was looking for 600,000 tons and a third that both state-owned and private buyers had sold a total of between 800,000 and 1 million tons.

The sales would be of Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian origins, they said.

Prices reported ranged from $250 to $258 per ton, cost and freight included.

The state buyer told Reuters last week it was in advanced talks to secure hundreds of thousands of tons of wheat with suppliers from other EU origins, but had not named the countries.

