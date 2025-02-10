BEIJING: Chicago Board of Trade futures for corn, soybeans and wheat dipped on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his warnings about imminent tariffs, heightening concerns over reduced demand for U.S. farm products.

Improved weather in dry growing areas of key supplier Argentina and expectations of a bumper soybean harvest in Brazil also pressured soybean and corn prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.05% at $10.49 a bushel by 0127 GMT.

* Chicago corn inched 0.62% lower to $4.85, while wheat dipped 0.73% to $5.79 a bushel.

* Trump's plans for reciprocal tariffs this week raised concerns of retaliation that could harm U.S. crop sales.

* Traders await Tuesday's USDA report for soybeans and corn, which is expected to show lower production numbers for Argentina and slightly higher ones in Brazil.

* Central Argentina will see more rain this week, providing relief to crops, especially soybeans, while northern regions are expected to receive rain by mid-month, according to weather forecasts.

* Brazil's 2024/25 soybean crop is expected to reach 174.88 million metric tons, agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Friday, raising its estimate from a previous 173.71 million tons.

* Global wheat imports are likely to drop this year, with slower purchases from top importers potentially capping grain prices.

* Wheat prices are pressured by weak demand and abundant Black Sea shipments, despite expectations of tighter supply. Cold weather may harm Russian and Ukrainian crops, and Russian export restrictions could slow shipments. MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares slipped and the dollar edged higher on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump repeated warnings of imminent tariffs including on steel and aluminium, an inflationary move that could limit the scope for rate cuts.

