BEIJING - China's central bank will roll out more policy measures to stabilise growth as downward pressure persists, while steadily lowering financing costs and keeping the yuan exchange rate stable, the bank's vice governor, Liu Guoqiang, said on Tuesday.

Authorities will stay ahead of market expectations and respond to market concerns in a timely way, Liu told a news conference.

On Monday, the People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020, with some market analysts expecting more policy easing this year to cushion an economic slowdown.

