In a first for the Kingdom of Bahrain’s maritime and logistics sector, the CFA Society Bahrain, member of the CFA Institute Global Network of Societies, has selected APM Terminals Bahrain as the public listed company to be the subject of its annual research challenge.

The CFA Research Challenge is conducted at a global scale, with winning teams from each country then participating in the regional competition. The winning teams from each regional competition advance to the Global Final, where one team emerges as the global champion, a statement said.

The challenge conducted on behalf of the world’s pre-eminent association of Financial Analysts will have four top universities and 29 students across Bahrain studying the company’s business strategy, operational and financial performance to present their research insights and analysis.

This competition provides university students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis and professional ethics. Besides it is also a platform for students to gain real-world financial exposure to Bahrain’s maritime sector with APM Terminals Bahrain in focus as the operator of Bahrain’s only commercial port.

The competition will include seven teams across participating universities, including BIBF, Ahlia University, University of Bahrain, and University College of Bahrain.

As part of it efforts to support this initiative APM Terminals Bahrain presented relevant company information covering areas within finance, corporate governance, investor relations and commercial, followed by Q&A sessions. SICO Bahrain who is also participating in this initiative delivered an Equity Training Session as part of the Kick-Off event. At the end of the research process, each university team will prepare a research report which will be presented before a panel of judges nominated by the CFA Society. Students are expected to submit their research reports on February 19, with final presentations scheduled for March 2.

Maureen Bannerman, CEO/Managing Director, APM Terminals Bahrain, said, “We are delighted to partner with the CFA Society Bahrain for their annual global challenge and provide students from the financial domain an opportunity to study Bahrain’s maritime sector. As an operator of Bahrain’s only commercial port, Khalifa Bin Salman Port, APM Terminals is a live example of a successful public-private partnership that impacts national growth and community sustainability. It will be an experience for study to gain knowledge about the Port’s diverse operations from a financial point of view. We wish all the luck to the students and look forward to their research findings.”

“The CFA Research Challenge is one of the key and longstanding programs organised CFA Society Bahrain that has been over the years providing university students with practical training in equity research and exposure to industry experts. We’re pleased to have APM Terminals Bahrain as the subject company for this year’s program as it will allow participants to better understand and evaluate the leading company in the logistics and maritime industry in the Kingdom,” said Dr. Ali Al-Moulani, CFA, President, CFA Society Bahrain.

Participation in the CFA Institute Research Challenge is one of the several youth-focused initiatives from APM Terminals to build talent within the future maritime workforce of the Kingdom.