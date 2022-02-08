PHOTO
Al-Hadlaq resigned due to “his practical obligations”, the statement revealed.
Following approval by the company’s board, Bandar Al-Samaani was delegated to take over the duties of the CEO until a replacement is appointed.
With a master’s degree in business administration, Sadr Logistics Co-Founder Al-Samaani has held the position of CEO of the company for over 20 years.
