Transguard Group, a leading business solutions provider, has joined hands with the internationally renowned, award-winning culinary school International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA Dubai) to launch Smart Solutions.

The strategic partnership will see Transguard Hospitality staff receive industry-specific training to enable them to excel in the hospitality industry.

The specially curated boot camp-style training programmes designed by ICCA Dubai offer industry-relevant knowledge and skill sets to mould learners into Smart Kitchen Aides and Smart Kitchen Stewards, thus enabling the Smart Trained Workforce to effectively deliver in the hospitality industry, as well as build their careers.

The announcement comes at a fitting time with the UAE seeing increased business and tourism travel and the hospitality industry ramping up its operations.

Outcome-driven training

Through the strategic partnership, Transguard Hospitality Solutions, which is one of the largest manpower suppliers for hospitality in the UAE, can leverage ICCA Dubai’s award-winning, outcome-driven training to help aspiring cooks and kitchen stewards effectively deliver industry-standard practices, processes, and quality consistency.

“A Smart Trained Workforce is the need of the hour for the hospitality industry that is quickly bouncing back after the pandemic. We couldn’t ask for a better partner than ICCA Dubai that has been redefining Technical & Vocational Education in Culinary Arts to introduce hospitality aspirants to the technical knowledge and skills required in the industry,” says Dr Greg Ward, Managing Director of Transguard Group.

Win-win scenario

Alex MacDonald, Senior Director Manpower and Mobilisation at Transguard Group added: “This is a win-win scenario on all fronts as it not only develops our talent and promotes retention but also fills a gap in the industry for trained kitchen personnel. By investing in our employees and offering them industry specific training with this programme, we are able to build career paths that otherwise would have been difficult for our employees to realise.”

CEO & Director of ICCA Dubai, Sunjeh Raja concluded: “We are thrilled to announce this collaboration. Transguard and ICCA’s Smart Solutions is in line with ICCA Dubai’s hallmark of application-focused and outcome-driven training, which will equip trainees with all that is required for them to seamlessly integrate, effectively deliver, and excel in the hospitality industry. We hope that our partnership serves as an impetus for those in the other industries to follow suit.”

