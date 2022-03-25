DP World has accepted the resignation of independent non-executive director Mark Russell.

In a statement to Nasdaq Dubai, the company confirmed that Russell had resigned.

DP World-owned P&O Ferries sacked 800 employees without warning.

But the UK press reported last weekend that Russell had left saying he could not support how DP World-owned P&O had handled the “restructuring”, under which staff on its ferries were replaced by those from a third-party crew provider.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the company seemed to have broken the law.

This was followed by P&O CEO Pete Hebblethwaite issuing a public apology at a hearing before UK members of parliament (MPs), yesterday (Thursday) and calls for his resignation by transport secretary Grant Shapps today.

On Tuesday, the company said it will pay $48.13 million in compensation to sacked workers.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

