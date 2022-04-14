UAE - Mubasher: Mubadala Investment Company has announced the retirement of the Abu Dhabi Investment Council's (ADIC) CEO, Eissa Al Suwaidi, effective June 2022.

The Council's current Deputy CEO, Mohamed Ali Al Dhaheri, will succeed Al Suwaidi as CEO, according to a press release on Thursday.

After occupying the position of an executive at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for 25 years, Al Suwaidi joined the Council at its establishment in 2007 and became its managing director in 2015.

In 2018, the Council became part of Mubadala, with Al Suwaidi leading the Council as its CEO.

The Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, said: "On behalf of the Mubadala Board of Directors, I would like to thank Eissa for his tenure as CEO of the Council. He has served the Council, and the Mubadala Group, with great distinction."

Al Mubarak added: "He has had a long and successful career over four decades as one of Abu Dhabi’s most respected investment professionals, and I wish him the best in his retirement."

