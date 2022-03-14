The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiaries have 1,888 vacant jobs for Kuwaitis in the coming fiscal year of 2022/2023, reports Al-Anba daily. According to official data obtained by the daily, the oil sector is working to fill these vacancies as of April after forming the KPC board of directors and formulating the positions of supreme council in the oil sector, which is expected to be resolved soon.

The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) has the largest number of job opportunities in the oil sector with about 708 vacancies, followed by the Kuwait Oil Company with 559 jobs, Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) with 183 jobs, the Petrochemical Industries Company with about 92 jobs, the Kuwait Gulf Oil Company with 90 jobs, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation with 84 jobs, the Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co. (KUFPEC) with 49 jobs, and Kuwait Petroleum International with about 37 jobs.

Experiences

KPC attributed the presence of job vacancies in the oil sector to a group of factors that focuses on the lack of some job experiences in the local market, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, disruption of businesses in the country, the closure of Kuwait International Airport for expatriates, and the presence of vacancies resulting from job turnover in manpower and vacancies resulting from modifications in organizational structures. KPC follows a mechanism for implementing Kuwaitization, and appointing citizens in the oil sector based on their various practical qualifications, to the extent needed by the oil companies, according to each scientific qualification, according to the job vacancies available annually in the general budget of KPC and its subsidiaries, and in line with the terms and conditions for employment in the oil sector, in a manner that ensures the recruitment of talents in oil companies.

According to informed sources, the job vacancies available in the oil sector are estimated based on the need of the specialized work groups in light of future projects and the movement of the workforce in the oil sector as a whole. The appointment is then made according to the annual employment plan, which is prepared and implemented through coordination between KPC and its oil companies. Regarding the number of Kuwaiti employees who were appointed in the oil sector during the past five years, the sources explained that it reached 4,600 Kuwaitis. About 310 Kuwaitis were employed during the 2020/2021 fiscal year, about 1,050 Kuwaitis in the 2019/2020 fiscal year, about 680 Kuwaitis in the 2018/2019 fiscal year, about 1,385 Kuwaitis in the 2017/2018 fiscal year, and 1,170 Kuwaitis in the 2016/2017 fiscal year.

KPC’s strategy aims at employing at least 1,000 Kuwaitis annually. The placement of workers with a university degree or diploma who are appointed under development and training, after successfully passing the general and specialized development and training programs prepared for this purpose, is an approved routine procedure carried out on a regular basis with the aim of holding them responsible for the tasks and duties assigned to their jobs after the completion of the specific programs, and after ensuring their ability to shoulder this responsibility, The sources said, “This time, the appointment in the oil companies for the new graduates who are under training is not aimed at all to fill the available job vacancies or hide that they are untapped vacancies.

The oil sector will reveal a number of recruitment announcements during the next stage to fill those vacancies”. They went on to say, “The oil sector is one of the preferred destinations for work. It attracts competencies and expertise capable of helping KPC and its companies achieve the country’s strategy to develop oil production”. The sources added, “The employment of expatriates in the oil sector happens due to the scarcity of the required specialties and their unavailability in the local market, such as doctors and medical support jobs in Ahmadi Hospital, in addition to the rare technical jobs that require technical capabilities, especially in the field of operations and refineries. Some expatriate workers are appointed on a lump-sum salary clause due to the low demand of Kuwaiti workers to take up those marginal and supportive jobs”.

