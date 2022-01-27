China connected a record 54.9 gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity to the grid in 2021, up 14 percent compared to the previous year and amounting to 31 percent of its total capacity additions over the period, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing China's National Energy Authority (NEA).



Total solar power capacity had reached 306.56 GW by the end of 2021, the report said.



(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

