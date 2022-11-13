BEEAH Tandeef, BEEAH Group’s waste collection and city cleaning business, has kicked off its landmark 10-year contract with Sharm El Sheikh in partnership with Green Planet, Egypt’s emerging environmental services company, according to an emailed press release on November 10th.

The contract commenced a few days before the COP27 started in Sharm El-Sheikh.

In October, BEEAH Group signed the contract with the governorate of South Sinai, following which BEEAH Tandeef deployed waste management infrastructure and streamlined waste collection solutions in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

As per the contract, BEEAH Tandeef ensures world-class delivery of waste management services in the Sharm El Sheikh Convention Centre, where COP27 takes place.

It is also providing waste management and public cleansing services across the city’s tourist hotspots in the desert and beach areas.

In partnership with Green Planet, BEEAH Tandeef has deployed mechanical sweepers and vacuum vehicles, street washing vehicles and beach cleaning vehicles.

They will also raise awareness to promote the culture of recycling and proper waste disposal to support the sustainable waste management services going forward.

“Egypt has a clearly outlined sustainability agenda and roadmap. We are proud to support this through our work in Sharm El Sheikh during COP27 and the decade thereafter,” Rafael Lopez, CEO of BEEAH Tandeef, said.

“Our goal is to help Sharm El Sheikh become a sustainable, smart city of the future. Looking ahead, we will build on our existing portfolio of services, support net-zero emissions and zero-waste to landfill strategies while working towards key targets set by the Egyptian government,” Lopez added.

