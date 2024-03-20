Valu has launched its new prepaid Valu card, in partnership with Visa, as per an emailed press release.

The Valu prepaid card allows users to seamlessly conduct transactions, whether making purchases or paying bills, in addition to enabling them to transfer funds from their Valu limit to the prepaid card.

Moreover, Valu has introduced its latest revolutionary product 'Spark it', which allows customers to make payments without additional costs within one month.

“With this new offering, Valu aims to address key market challenges, streamline operational expenses, and enhance customer access to financial services,” Valu’s CEO Walid Hassouna commented.

“Designed to provide unparalleled convenience and financial flexibility, the Valu prepaid card facilitates seamless transactions, paving the way for a more inclusive and user-friendly financial landscape in the country,” Visa’s Vice President and Egypt's Country Manager Malak El Baba said.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).