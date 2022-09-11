Finwin Commercial Brokers (FCB) is a unique entity established to cater to an H2H audience with an array of Shari’ah compliant financial products and loyalty programmes. Licensed with the Dubai Economic Department, FCB is a full-fledged, one-stop-destination for end users to obtain and maintain banking products, investment options, takaful, consumer finance options, mortgages, corporate finance management and loyalty cards.

Backed up with a team of expert financiers and corporate leaders, FCB is the brain child of Faroon Hamim, group chairman at Finwin Group. Rusan Fyroze, CEO at Siraj Finance PJSC, board member and partner of the Finwin Group, also plays an integral role in the growth of FCB.

The opening ceremony was held on September 3 at the FCB headquarters located in Al Garhoud. The event was graced by several high-profile bankers such as Ali Balushi, regional manager at ADCB; Saifullah Khan, CEO at Dar Al Shariah; Prakash Kanakarajan, head of branches at EIB, and many other distinguished guests.

Marking the first milestone of FCB, Hamim and Fyroze signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), as Siraj Finance now leads the way for other financial institutions to affiliate with FCB to market their products. Furthermore, the official website was launched by Fyroze. The site is a sign of what differentiates Finwin from its competitors as it boasts the use of robotic process automation (RPA) and AI technology, making it an impeccable strategy in their sales-funnel.

