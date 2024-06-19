Savings deposits in the UAE's banking sector, excluding interbank deposits, attracted about AED13.8 billion ($3.7 billion) during the first quarter, reported Wam citing data from the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE).

The apex bank's statistics showed that savings deposits in the banking sector reached AED286.67 billion at the end of March, up 8.9% or the equivalent of AED23.5 billion on an annual basis compared to about AED263.14 billion in March 2020, it stated.

Savings deposits at the end of March increased on a monthly basis by 3% or the equivalent of AED8.3 billion, compared to about AED278.37 billion in February.

They also increased during the first quarter of this year by 5.1% compared to about AED272.8 billion at the end of 2023, it added.

The statistics indicated that demand deposits rose to AED1.056 trillion at the end of last March, with an annual growth of 15.02% compared to AED 918.9 billion in March 2023, an increase equivalent to AED138 billion.

According to CBUAE data, the demand deposits increased on a monthly basis by 0.09%, or the equivalent of AED1 billion, compared to about AED1.05 trillion in the previous February.

They also rose during the first quarter of this year by about AED37.5 billion or 3.7% compared to AED1.019 trillion at the end of last year.

The Demand Deposits were distributed as follows: AED757.78 billion in local currency 'dirham,' accounting for 71.7%, and about AED299.2 billion in foreign currencies, accounting for 28.3%, reported Wam.

They continued to grow over the past years, rising from AED 577.6 billion at the end of 2018 to AED 599.6 billion at the end of 2019, AED 696.8 billion at the end of 2020, AED 848 billion in 2021, and AED 907.3 billion in 2022.

According to the Central Bank's bulletin, Time Deposits reached AED 840.1 billion at the end of last March, with an annual increase of about 27.4% compared to about AED 659.6 billion in March 2023, an increase equivalent to AED 180.5 billion.

The dirham, accounted for the largest share of time deposits at about 57.5% or AED483 billion, while the share of foreign currencies was about 42.5% or AED357.1 billion.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).