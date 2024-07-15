The total investments by banks operating in the country continued to rise steadily, reaching AED 666.2 billion ($181.3 billion) at the end of April 2024, registering growth of 0.3% on a monthly basis, and 5% since the beginning of the year, according to banks indicators, according to the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

The figures showed a 21% increase in investments at th end of April 2024 compared to the same month last year.

At the end of last April, the investments included debt securities at AED270.5 billion, equities at AED 16.6 billion, held to maturity securities at AED 328.5 billion, and other investments at AED 50.6 billion.

