SHARJAH: Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has officially launched the new batch of its flagship “Ruwaad 2025” programme.

The programme is designed to qualify and train a select group of exceptional Emirati professionals, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the evolving banking and financial sector.

The “Ruwaad” programme is one of SIB’s most prominent strategic initiatives dedicated to talent development and nationalisation. It adopts a specialised training framework that focuses on professional advancement, leadership skills, and technical expertise, aligning with the bank’s vision of developing a sustainable pipeline of banking professionals.

To mark the launch, SIB organised an introductory session for the newly enrolled participants, attended by Fadheela AL Marzouqi, Head of Human Resources at SIB, and Hakam Abu Zarour, Chief Operating Officer of SIB.

The session provided an in-depth overview of the programme, its objectives, and the comprehensive training roadmap, while highlighting the extensive support offered by the bank to ensure a holistic development journey for participants.

Fadheela AL Marzouqi, Head of Human Resources at SIB, emphasised, “The Ruwaad programme reflects Sharjah Islamic Bank’s unwavering commitment to empowering national talent and enabling them to excel in a sector experiencing rapid transformations. It represents a strategic milestone in SIB’s journey toward developing a generation of highly skilled banking professionals.”

She further highlighted that the programme is part of SIB’s comprehensive talent development strategy, which focuses on investing in national capabilities through intensive, specialised, and managerial training tracks. This approach ensures the creation of future-ready leaders who can drive innovation, enhance the UAE’s competitiveness, and strengthen its position as a leading regional and global financial hub.

The “Ruwaad” programme fulfills professional aspirations and enhances participants’ skills through an intensive and comprehensive training journey tailored for Emirati employees.

The programme features specialised courses focused on developing leadership and management capabilities, strengthening technical competencies, and providing practical exposure through job rotations across various banking divisions.

It also offers personalised mentorship sessions under the guidance of senior SIB leaders, enabling participants to benefit from their expertise and insights. In addition, the programme integrates community engagement activities as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, all within a structured timeline.