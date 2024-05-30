H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved a new phase of the medical treatment insurance plan for the citizens of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Ruler has authorised the provision of medical treatment at the University Hospital for citizens aged between 50 and 55, totalling 5,000 beneficiaries, with an annual budget estimated at AED 50 million.

This phase of providing medical treatment to Sharjah's residents follows the previous phase, which the Sharjah Ruler had approved providing treatment at the University Hospital for citizens above the age of 55, with a total of 9,654 beneficiaries.

Furthermore, there will be an upcoming phase as part of the medical treatment plan for the citizens of Sharjah to provide treatment for citizens between the ages of 45 and 50, with approximately 8,000 beneficiaries.