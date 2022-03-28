The Social Development Bank (SDB) has announced the allocation of SR11 billion ($2.9 billion) to finance in Saudi Arabia in the next three years.

The announcement came during its participation in the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) in Riyadh, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) in cooperation with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), GEC is being under the theme "Reboot, Rethink and Regenerate" from March 27 to 30.

The bank signed on the sidelines of the conference, several agreements with various strategic bodies, that aim to provide training, rehabilitation, and sponsorship services to the beneficiaries of male and female entrepreneurs.

The bank was also keen to initiate effective communication with the guests and visitors of the conference and introduce its services as well as financial and non-financial programs to them, through the bank’s pavilion in the exhibition accompanying the conference.

