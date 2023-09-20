Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) launched the first edition of the Cyber Anti-Fraud Program (CAFP).



The program spans for a period of three-months and aims to train and develop a cohort of trainees, drawn from SAMA and local banks, through intensive cyber fraud education and on-the-field training.



The CAFP, one of the most significant initiatives, adopts best international standards and practices in the field of cyber fraud training.



This program is designed to support the national talent within the financial sector in collaboration with a leading British university and renowned global entities specializing in cyber fraud prevention and detection.