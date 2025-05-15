Saudi Arabia - STC Bank has announced on Monday, on the sidelines of the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum 2025, an agreement with Arthur Lawrence to deliver operational outsourcing and job description development services to the bank.



As part of the agreement, STC Bank will now be supported by Arthur Lawrence in developing and aligning job descriptions for roles across the company to ensure alignment with STC Bank’s vision. Arthur Lawrence will also be responsible for delivering required outsourced human resources to the bank.

By leveraging its proven methodologies and sector expertise, Arthur Lawrence will help ensure that every role at STC Bank is aligned with the bank’s evolving business goals, enhancing operational clarity and enabling smarter workforce planning across all departments.



Arthur Lawrence is a U.S.-headquartered professional services firm specializing in technology, talent, and business transformation. With a presence in the Kingdom through its subsidiary Arthur Lawrence Arabia, the firm delivers high-impact consulting and outsourcing solutions tailored to organizational growth and operational efficiency.



STC Bank is a licensed digital bank in Saudi Arabia, driven by the growing demand for convenient, accessible, and digital-first banking solutions from the Kingdom’s tech-savvy population.

The bank was launched as a wallet in 2018 and became a fully licensed digital bank under the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) in early 2025, and it has steadily grown into a trusted financial partner for a diverse range of users, retail and corporate.

