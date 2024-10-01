Saudi Reinsurance Company (Saudi Re), a leading reinsurance company in the Middle East region with operations spanning across more than 40 markets, has announced the appointment of Ahmed Al Jabr as its new Chief Executive Officer.

With over 25 years of diverse experience in the insurance and reinsurance sectors, Al Jabr brings a wealth of expertise having served in various executive roles in operations, strategy management, business development and others.

He had been with Saudi Re since 2011, previously holding the position of Chief Operations Officer before being promoted to the role of Deputy CEO. Subsequently, he was appointed as the Acting CEO earlier this year.

Al Jabr holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom.

A major player in the regional insurance sector, Saudi Re boasts an 'A-' rating from Standard & Poor's and an 'A3' rating from Moody's. In the first half of the current year, Saudi Re grew by 19% reporting gross written premiums of SAR1.4 billion ($372 million).

