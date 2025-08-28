Axelerated Solutions for Information and Communication Technology Co. has renewed its Shariah-compliant banking facilities worth 30 million Saudi riyals ($8.2 million) with Bank AlJazira.

The facilities have been extended until August 27, 2026.

The credit facilities will be used to finance new contracts, and issue letters of credit and guarantees.

A promissory note equal to the value of the facilities has been issued as collateral, the company said.



