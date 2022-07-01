Saudi Arabia - The Saudi British Bank (SABB) announced the appointment of Yasser Ali Al-Barrak as Chief Executive Officer of Corporate and Institutional (C&I) banking, effective July 1, 2022.

Al-Barrak was appointed to the post because of his expertise and practical experience in the banking industry in the kingdom spanning more than 18 years.

Al-Barrak joined SABB in 2012 and has held many leadership positions, the most recent being General Manager of Global Corporate and Institutional Banking since May 2019, and Co-Head of Global Banking from 2017 to 2019. Al-Barrak also served as Head of the Public Sector from 2013 to 2017.

Success of career growth plans

Tony Cripps, Managing Director & CEO of SABB, commented: "The appointment of Yasser is a testament to the success of career growth plans at SABB, which is a major player in managing our most valuable assets, our people."

"Yasser will play a pivotal role in the implementation of our strategy and will help in maintaining our leading banking position and experience for our clients contributing to achieving sustainable economic growth in the kingdom," he added.

Al-Barrak possesses strong leadership skills as well as an in-depth understanding of the corporate and institutional banking sectors. He graduated from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals with a Bachelor's degree in Information Systems. He is a board member of Alawwal Invest Company, as well as the SABB Takaful Company's Board of Directors.

