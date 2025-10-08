Doha: QNB Group announced the license approval has been received for a digital-first banking entity, ezbank, from the Central Bank of Egypt.

This milestone reflects the Group's commitment to supporting the Central Bank of Egypt's vision for financial inclusion and digital transformation, as well as the government's broader economic development strategy, a QNB press release said.

ezbank will combine advanced digital technology with international best practices to offer seamless financial services to a broad customer base.

The bank will use mobile-first platforms, AI-driven tools, and smart risk management to make transactions easier, increase access, and support Egypt's digital economy.

