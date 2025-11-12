Doha, Qatar: QNB launched Boat Finance, a bespoke loan to finance boats up to QR2m, offering an exclusive interest rate of 3.45% p.a. (equivalent to 1.85% flat rate).

The loan finances both new and used boats or yachts, engines, navigation equipment, or even boat refurbishment and offers a flexible tenure up to 6 years, marking a pioneering initiative in Qatar.

Launched during the Qatar Boat Show 2025 which successfully concluded last week, the exclusive product elevates customer experience by adding value to customers’ lifestyle and expanding banking to new horizons.

QNB has partnered with leading marine and boating suppliers to offer exclusive discounts and innovative financing solutions for its customers and help them finance their dream boat. Customers can easily apply for a boat loan with instant approval online www.qnb.com or visit their nearest branch to get assisted by QNB dedicated team.

