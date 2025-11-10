Doha: Qatar’s banking sector is witnessing a robust performance evident by the developments in the key indicators of the sector. The assets, domestic deposit, domestic credit of commercial banks in Qatar witnessed an upward growth trajectory.

The total assets of commercial banks operating in Qatar increased by 6.2 percent to QR2.15 trillion in September 2025 according to the official data released by the Qatar Central Bank (QCB).

The rise in assets underscores the sector’s resilience and its critical role in supporting Qatar’s broader economic diversification goals under National Vision 2030.

The banking sector is central in supporting development, and it is one of the crucial factors which gives Qatar’s economy a great impetus that is clear in the growth figures achieved by various economic sectors, in increasing the confidence and attractiveness of the country’s economy.

Meanwhile the total domestic deposits surged by 1.6 percent on yearly basis to reach QR861.1bn in September this year. While the domestic credit in the same period witnessed a surge of 5.5 percent year-on-year to QR1.36 trillion.

Total domestic credit reflects the amount of financial resources that banks and other financial institutions provide to the rest of the domestic economy. Statistics on domestic credit are crucial for policymakers for monetary policy, and investors to gauge financial stability.

The total broad money supply (M2) increased by 1.6 percent to reach QR749.2bn in September 2025 on year-on-year basis.

Qatari banking sector derives its resilience from the wise policy by which the country’s economy is managed, the optimal management of resources, economic diversification, the high financial reserves maintained by Qatar and the advanced legislative and regulatory structure.

In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, the country’s long-term development plan, the Third Financial Sector Strategy 2024-30 aims to boost innovation throughout the sector, enhance efficiency and investor protection, and contribute to efforts to unlock Qatar’s full economic potential.

The strategy has four pillars – banking, insurance, capital markets and the digital finance ecosystem – with cross-cutting themes including governance and regulatory oversight; Islamic finance; digital innovation and advanced technologies; environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability; and talent and capabilities.

For banking, the strategy calls for enhanced measures to promote transparency, accountability, and trust; enhanced efficiency, improved customer experience and innovation; and talent and capabilities to increase knowledge transfer and adapt to changing market conditions.

