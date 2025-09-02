Qatar - The total assets of commercial banks in Qatar scale up 6.5% to QR2.12 trillion in July this year compared to the same period in 2024, latest data issued by Qatar Central Bank (QCB) reveal.



Total domestic deposits with local banks rose 2.3% to QR852.3 billion in July compared to to the same period last year.



Total credit disbursed by the local banks totalled QR1.34 trillion in July, up 5.5% on the same period in 2024.



Broad money supply (M2) increased by 1.7% to QR739.5 billion in July, compared to the same period in 2024, QCB noted.



M2 is an estimate of liquid assets, including cash on hand, money deposited in checking accounts, savings accounts, and other short-term saving vehicles such as money market funds and certificates of deposit.

